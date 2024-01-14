Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Expands By 136.7%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MariMed had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MariMed will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

