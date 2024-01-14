Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Decreases By 21.4%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 21,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MQ stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

