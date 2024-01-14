Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Decreases By 21.4%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 21,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Marqeta Price Performance
MQ stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Marqeta
In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.
