Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Decreases By 24.3%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 133,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $577.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $83.00.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

