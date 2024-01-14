Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Drops By 28.3%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 203,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NeoVolta Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NEOV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 36,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. NeoVolta has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of -1.16.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a negative net margin of 88.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeoVolta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoVolta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoVolta by 35.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NeoVolta in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NeoVolta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Read More

