Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Decreases By 20.3%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.