Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Increases By 36.7%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.