Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Drops By 28.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

