Short Interest in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declines By 27.8%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

