Short Interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Rises By 19.7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,080,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 75,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Snap by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 198,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Stock Down 3.9 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What are dividend payment dates?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.