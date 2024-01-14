Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases By 109.4%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.57 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
