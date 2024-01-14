Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases By 109.4%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.57 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

