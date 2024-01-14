Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Grows By 14.9%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0298 per share. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

