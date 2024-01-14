Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Grows By 48.7%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several research firms have commented on TLNE. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.
Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.
