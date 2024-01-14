Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Rises By 66.7%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Teijin Price Performance

Shares of Teijin stock remained flat at $9.31 during trading hours on Friday. Teijin has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Teijin had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Further Reading

