Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Decreases By 28.9%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOIPF remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

