Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Drops By 27.6%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Get Unum Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UNM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 788,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,177. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.