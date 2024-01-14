Short Interest in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Decreases By 22.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Veracyte Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of VCYT opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.81. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.52.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
