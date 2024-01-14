Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Expands By 32.1%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 428,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Welcia Stock Performance
Welcia stock remained flat at $16.41 during trading hours on Friday. Welcia has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.
About Welcia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welcia
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Welcia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welcia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.