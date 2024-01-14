Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Expands By 89.7%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
WH Group Stock Performance
Shares of WHGLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. 23,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,974. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.
WH Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.