Sierra Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

SLQD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 249,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $49.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

