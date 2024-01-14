Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,485,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,599,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. 1,113,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

