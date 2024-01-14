Sierra Capital LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.