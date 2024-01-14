Sierra Capital LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $16.28 on Friday, hitting $438.71. 2,743,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day moving average of $478.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

