Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Silver Viper Minerals stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

