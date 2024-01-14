Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Silver Viper Minerals stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
About Silver Viper Minerals
