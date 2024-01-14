SingularityNET Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.67 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $291.77 million and $23.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018689 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00289779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,958.62 or 1.00001296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915045 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29036527 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $26,949,814.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.