SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 902,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the period.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 433,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,439. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

SKM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

