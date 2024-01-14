Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Sleep Number stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Sleep Number has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $248.53 million, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

