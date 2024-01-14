Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1557 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Snam Stock Performance
Shares of Snam stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Snam has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Snam Company Profile
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.
