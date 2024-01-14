Socha Financial Group LLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.