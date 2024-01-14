SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0197 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $60.87 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,038,457 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

