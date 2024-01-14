Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE SOR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 8,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 235.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

