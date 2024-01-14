Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Source Capital Price Performance
NYSE SOR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 8,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.
Source Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
