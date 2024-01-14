SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $189.71. 6,833,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.