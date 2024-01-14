SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,833,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

