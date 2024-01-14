SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 1.11% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XPH stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.