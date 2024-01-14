SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

