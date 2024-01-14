Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Short Interest Update

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 674,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $1,294,469.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,728,139 shares in the company, valued at $118,182,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $1,294,469.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,728,139 shares in the company, valued at $118,182,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,322,577 shares of company stock valued at $186,364,244. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

