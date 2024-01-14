STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,078,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 1,057,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

