State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.71 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of J opened at $133.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

