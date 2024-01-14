State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

