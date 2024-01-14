Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLA stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

