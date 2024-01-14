Substratum Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $14.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018805 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,784.59 or 0.99920594 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00261047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011332 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00021906 USD and is down -39.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

