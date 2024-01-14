Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.01. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.