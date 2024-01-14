Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 17,252 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

