Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DexCom by 287.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 3.0 %

DXCM stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

