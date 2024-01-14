Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

