Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.21 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after buying an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

