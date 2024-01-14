Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $258.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

