Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.