Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

United Rentals stock opened at $559.18 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

