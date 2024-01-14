Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $2.68 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

