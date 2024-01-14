Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 14,971 Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,895,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $206.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

